Misc
Racist Right-Wing Pastor Goes Off On Rapper's 'Satan Shoes'

Greg Locke, the conservative pastor of Global Vision Bible Church, lashed out at Lil Nas X in a sermon on Sunday after the rapper promoted so-called "Satan shoes."
In his weekly sermon, Locke called Lil Nas X a "thug" for his connection to the shoes, which feature pentagrams and a drop of human blood.

"I didn't even know who Lil Nas X was," he told the congregation. "Little thug, whoever he is. I had no idea who he was."

Locke said that he would never be able to listen to the rapper's music again because it is a "bunch of devil-worshipping wicked nonsense."

"You think I'm going to stand for that? You've lost your mind," he continued. "You tell Lil Nas X I said so. Bunch of Satanism, bunch of wickedness, bunch of devil-ism, bunch of demonism, bunch of psychotic wickedness!"

