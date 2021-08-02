Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Tennesee Pastor: 'You Will Not Wear Masks In This Church!'

Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee ordered his congregation not to get vaccinated or wear masks.
By David
Tennesee Pastor: 'You Will Not Wear Masks In This Church!'
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee ordered his congregation not to get vaccinated or wear masks.

During his Sunday sermon, Locke argued that the Covid-19 delta variant is a hoax and that President Joe Biden lost the election.

"I've been right about all of it!" Locke shouted. "Woo! Yes! Yes! These wicked fools don't win in the end. They don't win in the end. So all this fear bull crap is that. Bull crap! Say amen!"

"I am not apologizing for what I said on this platform last week," he continued. "The delta variant was nonsense then. It is nonsense now. You will not wear masks in this church! You will not wear masks in this church!"

Locke screamed: "Do not get vaccinated! Do not get vaccinated!"

The pastor then insisted that Biden's "days are numbered."

"I've told you the whole time this election was fraudulent!" he preached. "We've got so much proof. The only people that can deny it are crack-smoking, demon-possessed leftists."

In his crusade against vaccines, Locke has previously claimed that the shot contains "aborted fetal tissue."

But members of his own family have told CNN that they disagree with him.

"If you don't want to take a vaccination that's entirely up to you," Locke's cousin Chip Davis said. "But to spread misinformation about it is dead wrong, in my, in my opinion. And it could potentially lead to more loss of life."

Watch the video below.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team