Winger Pastor Preaches Anti-Vax Lie: They're 'Shooting Up Sugar Water'

During a sermon this past Sunday at Tennessee's Global Vision Bible Church, right-wing anti-vaxxer "Pastor" Greg Locke doubled down on his anti-vaccine claims with a crazy new conspiracy claim.

Before ranting about the Moderna vaccine, Locke lied, telling his congregation the 2020 election was 'in fact stolen' from Trump and it's not a QAnon conspiracy theory.

Then he went off the rails during his lightly attended sermon about vaccines.

Locke first claimed COVID vaccines weren't FDA approved. "I don't care what Pfizer, I don't care what any of the four groups out there, look if you think if you think for one minute that those political elites actually got that vaccination, you are smokin' meth in your mama's basement," Locke said, to a chorus of amens and praise the lords.

Makes you wonder how much meth has he smoked?

"Bunch of fake liars is what they are. They didn't shoot nothing in their arm but a bunch of sugar water!"

Locke then claimed he would write a religious exemption for all of his members that had problems from their jobs wanting to see proof of vaccinations and he'd "sue their stinking pants off."

"This is America!!" he screamed, jumping up and down.

"They can keep their stinking cheap shot!"

The IRS needs to revoke this "Christian" troll's tax exemption. He's nothing more than a snake oil salesman parading as a preacher.

QAnon would be proud.