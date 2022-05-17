Pastor Screams: Democrats Haven't Seen A *Real* Insurrection Yet

Greg Lock is not preaching any form of religion. This is hate speech inciting an insurrection-type incident against other Americans.
By John AmatoMay 17, 2022

Extreme right-wing hate preacher Pastor Greg Locke told his flock that Democrats are God-denying demons that hate this country and that "the real insurrection" hasn't begun yet.

The anti-vaccine, anti-mask preacher who was at the Capitol on January 6th, went on a demented rant filled with the kind of hatred that fueled violence at the US Capitol on January 6.

He also said he denounced the January 6 violence. Sure he did.

"You vote Democrat, I don't want you around this church, you can get out! You can get out you demon -- election thief."

He screamed, "You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation."

Spewing spittle and working himself into a lather, Locke said, "They are God-denying demons!"

Roe v Wade has got him foaming at the mouth.

"They hate this nation! They hate this nation!"

Locke said, "They want to talk about the insurrection...hmmmm. Let me tell you something, you ain't seen an insurrection yet."

"You keep pushing on buttons --- you'll find out what an insurrection is," he said.

Locke screamed, "AND THE BIBLE SAYS WE WILL TAKE IT BY FORCE!!!"

When Rush Limbaugh hit the airwaves around 1986, the goal of all Republicans was to make the American people not only disagree with any center-left idea, it was to make them hate and despise anyone that doesn't conform to their views.

With the rabid MAGA cult being fueled by crazy evangelical pastors like Locke, more violence is in our future.

