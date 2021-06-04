Trump Lovin' Pastor Calls Mike Pence 'A Judas'

During a speech at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Thursday, former VP Pence used the passive voice to describe the January 6th insurrection, while admitting it was a "dark day" in the history of the US Capitol.

Since that infamous seditious attempt to overthrow a free and fair presidential election, Traitor Trump and his minions and media sycophants have been trying to rewrite that day and make-believe nothing really happened except a peaceful protest and some tourists standing around in the US Capitol.

Check out this use of the passive voice by Mike Pence: "January 6 was dark day in history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured."

Who did the violence, Mike? As if it's just something that "happened", rather than people who did it.

Joe Scarborough had a nice take down of Pence today, but getting honest about the horrific events that left Capitol police dead is a bridge too far for MAGA/Q wingnuts.

Greg Locke, a right-wing pastor, pro-insurrectionist, anti-COVID nut and anti-Vaxxer, attacked Pence for admitting the truth about insurrection on January 6th. Locke tweeted this:

Mike Pence is a Judas. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) June 4, 2021

Now matter how much Pence genuflects to his former Dear Leader, he'd better watch his back. The Trump mob wanted to HANG him on January 6.

There is no room for even the mildest dissent among the many fascist evangelical leaders and MAGA cultists.

One tweeter noted that Pastor Locke got his Bible wrong: