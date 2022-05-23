Crazed Pastor Greg Locke Dissolves Tax Exempt Status

Before, that is, the IRS strips it from his deranged "church."
By John AmatoMay 23, 2022

Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke told his congregation that he and his lawyer have dissolved their 501c3 status because he refuses to adhere to the rules that govern all nonprofits.

On May 17th, I wrote about his latest very dangerous hate speech, wherein he attacked any person who identifies as a Democrat.

"You vote Democrat, I don't want you around this church, you can get out! You can get out you demon -- election thief."

He screamed, "You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation."

Locke said, "They want to talk about the insurrection...hmmmm. Let me tell you something, you ain't seen an insurrection yet."

The Americans United for the Separation of Church and State filed a complaint against Locke's demagoguery and violations of the tax laws, which was apparently the kick in the ass he needed to dissolve his "church's" tax-free status all on his own.

Locke’s remarks violated the Johnson Amendment, a nearly 70-year-old federal law that prevents nonprofits, including houses of worship, from endorsing or opposing political parties or candidates.

"IRS - we don’t need your stupid tax-exempt status! I renounce 501c3 communism!" he proclaimed.

There are many hateful pastors that use religion as a cudgel against those with whom they disagree politically.

They ALL need to lose tax-exempt status.

Discussion

