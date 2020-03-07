Florida Woman Charged With Massive Voter Fraud, Changing Registrations From Democrat To Republican

Cheryl Hall, 63, was employed by 'Florida First' to collect voter registrations, which seems to be a subsidiary group from 'America First Policies', a national group closely related to the Trump administration. Naturally, questions are being raised, whether this was a rogue operator or is part of a more widespread practice. You don't need a tinfoil hat to suspect the worst here, do you?

Source: Associated Press

CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida woman is accused of submitting false voter registration information that switched the party affiliations of voters without their knowledge, sheriff's investigators said.

Cheryl A. Hall, 63, who worked for an organization that helps register voters, turned herself in to Lake County Sheriff's officials Thursday, according to court records. She's charged with 10 felony counts of submission of false voter registration information.

A day earlier Lake County officials had announced that 119 false voter registration applications had been filed, news outlets reported.

Hall submitted the forms to the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office, authorities said. Elections officials flagged the forms because they included incorrect information, including birth dates, Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers.

Some of the forms changed the registrations of Democrats or no party affiliation to Republican, officials said.

Sheriff's investigators said all 119 false forms were assigned to Hall, a registered Republican, to collect. She worked for Florida First's office in Winter Haven. The agency said in an emailed statement that it is working closely with elections officials to "ensure every voter is properly registered to vote."