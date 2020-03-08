Politics
Just Days After Matt Gaetz Mocked The Coronavirus, One Of His Constituents Dies

Gaetz sent out one of those meaningless "thoughts and prayers" form letters to the family and his district.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Remember this jerk the other day, wearing the gas mask as Congress voted on the coronavirus response bill? Well, he and others like him are starting to reap what they sowed. One of his constituents has died.

Joy Reid had Republican strategist Rick Wilson on yesterday to discuss this mocking tone by Gaetz, Trump, and others who have hijacked the Republican Party, or what's left of it.

Source: Washington Post

Days after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wore an enormous gas mask during a House floor vote on an emergency funding package for the coronavirus response, the congressman announced that a resident in his northwestern Florida district had died of covid-19.

Gaetz said in a statement late Friday that he was “extremely saddened to learn of the first fatality in our district,” a resident who lived in Santa Rosa County. His message followed the Florida Department of Health’s announcement late Friday that two residents had died of the disease, pushing the U.S. death toll to 17 as of that night.

Gaetz even offered his thoughts and prayers, like he actually gives a ****.

