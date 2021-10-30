Politics
Matt Gaetz Wants War With China

By John Amato
The extreme right-wing Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz told the America First audience that we need to seize Chinese assets if we do not get reparations for COVID-19.

Rep. Gaetz, who is under investigation for his sex trafficking of an underage girl, gave his MAGA-approved litany of grievances against President Biden.

Gaetz then made his recommendation for the GOP's next move.

"Speaking of China," he said.

"We need to demand $5 trillion in reparations from the Chinese Communist party for unleashing this virus around the world."

He continued, "And, we should be willing to seize the assets from the Chinese Communist government right here in America to pay for it."

America just got out of its long war in Afghanistan, but to whip up the MAGA cultists, Rep. Gaetz wants the GOP to declare war on China. (This would be a neat trick, as both houses of Congress are under Democratic control.)

Gaetz is still fully promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory that China unleashed the virus on the world purposely, just to hurt Traitor Trump.

Talking like a tough, strong-man dictator is typical of these MAGA coward politicians. They need to lie as much as they can to keep their cultists angry.

