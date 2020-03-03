At Least 19 Killed After Tornado Touches Down In Nashville

The headline has been updated to reflect the latest number of deaths.

A powerful tornado estimated as an F3 stuck downtown Nashville late last night. Via WKRN.com:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by a tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

The tornado passed through downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Blvd and Briley Parkway in West Nashville, where there were reports of heavy damage to planes at John C. Tune Airport. Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines are down. The public is advised to say away from John C. Tune until further notice.

Overturned tractor-trailers littered the interstates on Interstate 24 near Antioch and Interstate 40 near Mt. Juliet. Lanes of Interstate 40 are shut down from Mt. Juliet to Lebanon.

[...] Nashville Mayor John Cooper told News 2 at least 20 people have been hospitalized following the storms.