Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

At Least 19 Killed After Tornado Touches Down In Nashville

The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.
By Susie Madrak

The headline has been updated to reflect the latest number of deaths.

A powerful tornado estimated as an F3 stuck downtown Nashville late last night. Via WKRN.com:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by a tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

The tornado passed through downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Blvd and Briley Parkway in West Nashville, where there were reports of heavy damage to planes at John C. Tune Airport. Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines are down. The public is advised to say away from John C. Tune until further notice.

Overturned tractor-trailers littered the interstates on Interstate 24 near Antioch and Interstate 40 near Mt. Juliet. Lanes of Interstate 40 are shut down from Mt. Juliet to Lebanon.

[...] Nashville Mayor John Cooper told News 2 at least 20 people have been hospitalized following the storms.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.