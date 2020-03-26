Down is Up and the world has gone sideways! PSA for joggers: our sidewalks are narrow enough, can you please quit huffing and puffing on us all or run in the street? Your choice! Today, our bloggers give us Public Service Announcements. Listen-up!

Zandar Versus The Stupid looks at the worst case scenario. And remember: this is already happening in Italy (and probably elsewhere).

The Inglorious Padre Steve's World gives us some hard truths on COVID 19.

Does Anyone Know Where I Set My Coffee reminds us: don't listen to our Carnival-Barker-In-Chief. Listen to the medical professionals!

Bonus Track: Liberal Memes gets the last word.

