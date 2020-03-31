Mock, Paper, Scissors: His hair is real, and it’s spectacular.

Bad Reporter: Jared Kushner sets up a back channel to COVID-19.

Blue Mass Group: Bay State Democrats plan for the cancellation of their convention.

Gizmodo: GE Aviation workers demand company manufacture ventilators at inactive plants.

Calculated Risk: TSA numbers confirm that pandemics—or at least this one—tend to depress air travel.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Get down to Disney World in Florida. Take your families and enjoy life, the way we want it to be enjoyed." (George W. Bush, September 27, 2001.)

