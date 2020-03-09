Rachel Ventura Working To Unite Bernie And Elizabeth Supporters

Blue America first endorsed Rachel Ventura for Congress back in August. And now we're coming up quickly to her primary (March 17) in Illinois' 11th district, mostly suburbs southwest of Chicago and including Joliet, Naperville, Woodridge and Aurora.

She needs some love for her field program-- turning out the voters, not just for herself. Her campaign is also turning out voters for Bernie and for the progressive candidates running down ballot.

"We have watched corporate Democrats unite behind Joe Biden," she told me, "and it is now time for progressives and populists to unite behind the one person who can defeat Donald Trump, and that is Bernie Sanders.

In 2016, the Democratic establishment supported a corporate Democrat through the 2016 nomination process and they lost to Trump. We cannot afford to make that mistake again. We cannot afford 4 more years of Trump. Bernie Sanders is the only candidate left standing who is giving poor people, people of color, women, and those who are marginalized by our political system, a strong voice. We need a candidate who gives people a reason to go to the polls in November if we want to win. From day one my campaign has been powered by supporters of both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. I am asking those who supported Elizabeth Warren to join me in supporting Bernie Sanders."

She told us that she feels for the people who worked so tirelessly supporting Elizabeth Warren. "I can identify with the women who still want a woman president and in my lifetime I will work to make that happen. A few days ago I participated in a Medicare for All townhall meeting and there were several women there who expressed their grief, and I encouraged them to move quickly and unite behind the only progressive in the race, Bernie Sanders. Former 2016 Sanders Delegate and 2020 Warren delegate, state Representative Will Guzzardi, didn’t hesitate to shift back to Bernie Sanders following Warren's withdrawal from the race."

She was then a guest of Ben Joravsky's WCPT talk show to encourage supporters who wanted Warren to come out to Illinois’ 11th congressional district and canvass for herself and Bernie.

"If we want Medicare for All, The Green New Deal, a $15/hour living wage, meaningful criminal justice reform, a pathway towards citizenship for undocumented people pursuing the American dream, or meaningful campaign finance reform, there is only one candidate left in the race. From now until March 17th our campaign will be knocking on doors for Rachel Ventura and Bernie Sanders. In Aurora we are helping Junaid Afeef who is running for States Attorney. In Naperville, IL we are helping Denika McMillen who is running for State Representative. In Bolingbrook, IL we are helping Dagmara Avalar and in Plainfield, IL Michael Crowner is the progressive choice for State Senate 49." She continued: