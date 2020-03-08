Sanders Fans Go After AOC After She Calls Warren's SNL Skit 'Legendary'

Alleged supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign expressed hostility toward Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) because she praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

After NBC's Saturday Night Live tweeted a surprise video of Warren and cast member Kate McKinnon, Ocasio-Cortez called the short clip "legendary" in a reply on Twitter.

ok this is legendary — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2020

Many of the responses to Ocasio-Cortez were positive, but the tweet struck a number of Sanders supporters the wrong way.

Some commenters accused her of being a traitor to the Sanders campaign, while others suggested that her time would be better spent fighting for progressive ideals.

Read some of the tweets below.

WOW, dudes getting triggered by women joyfully dancing, amirite?! — Emily Crockett (@emilycrockett) March 8, 2020

Almost every negative response to this seems to be coming from men.



I'm sorry for that nonsense.



You're a shrewd legislator and leader.



May you serve the country a very long time.



Also, it is hilarious and indeed legendary. — Philip Cardella (@PhilipCardella) March 8, 2020

I would love to think that all of the critical responses to this tweet are from Russian trolls - that's how crazy they are -but that seems statistically impossible.



So for those taking aim at @AOC for enjoying a funny video, any sense of embarrassment isn't on her...it's on you. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 8, 2020

Delete this. Jesus Christ. — Siddak Ahuja (@SiddakAhuja) March 8, 2020

I cried the other night when Warren decided to shit on Sanders instead of endorse him because I don’t have healthcare but yes, this totally makes up or that. Simply epic — wisconsin4bernie (@wisconsin4bern1) March 8, 2020

our planet is dying Alexandria. the extremely powerful white woman with $18 million dollars is actively choosing not to help. it’s not really that tight — will (@wpbeyer) March 8, 2020

We're still dying though.



From preventable diseases i mean, not laughter.



Glad you think it's funny now you've made it to a more comfy class strata though. — Gallifreyan Jedi (@JediofGallifrey) March 8, 2020

Fighting for healthcare would be legendary — wisconsin4bernie (@wisconsin4bern1) March 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders is the only candidate for president with a climate plan bold enough to even give us a small chance of stopping a complete environmental collapse that will occur within our or our children's lifetimes.



Warren is currently withholding her support over snake emojis. — Obiden-Bama Democrat 🦵📉 (@mustlovedongs1) March 8, 2020

what would've been legendary is had she done the bare minimum solidarity in this moment instead — wideofthepost (@wideofthepost) March 8, 2020

good god, Alexandria. Why? — 29 U.S.C. § 157 (@OrganizingPower) March 8, 2020

I hope you get primaried by a real socialist — Ayy, o sì ! (@grain99806254) March 8, 2020

No, it really isn't. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 8, 2020

you just posted cringe — cut a liberal and a fascist bleeds (@robdesmodus) March 8, 2020

No, it is pretty dumb. — WR_Hart (@William_R_Hart) March 8, 2020

No ..... this is sad — james (@thelook01) March 8, 2020

is this your pivot to the right that you think you’ll need to get Schumer’s seat? — Dmitri (@Rzhevsky) March 8, 2020

Love to praise the backstabbing fake progressive who has smeared and attacked my friend and mentor for months to damage his campaign — James (@pizzaratisdead) March 8, 2020

@AOC Warren is not going to back Bernie, time to call her out on the lies. — Bernie, be MLK extreme (@CaweltiSierra) March 8, 2020

I'm actually disgusted that while the people are fighting for the soul of this country she is dancing and rehearsing fodder for the masses. 🤦‍♂️ — Lewis Royer (@LewisRoyer11) March 8, 2020