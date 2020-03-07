Seth Myers: Trump Keeps Lying About The Coronavirus Outbreak: A Closer Look

Seth Myers did a pretty good rundown of Trump's disinformation campaign surrounding the coronavirus. In particular, Trump himself spreading lies and rumors, usually ably abetted by his pals at Fox News.

Source: The Daily Beast



As the coronavirus outbreak continues to get worse, Seth Meyers accused President Trump of “trying to pretend the problem doesn’t exist, because he knows he’ll get blamed for it.” That also explains why he even tried blaming President Obama for the nationwide test kit shortage this week.

“You can’t blame Obama for something that didn’t exist when he left office!” Meyers said. While a “source close to the coronavirus task force” told CNN that “it’s not clear where Trump got his information,” the Late Night host said, “I have an idea where he got it—the same place he gets all of his ideas. I won’t say where it is but I just hope he washed his hands.”

But trying to blame Obama was nothing compared to what happened when Trump “called into his favorite propaganda network Fox News and spread disinformation about the virus” Wednesday night.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said that while the World Health Organization has put the death rate for the virus as high as 3.4 percent, he called that a “false number” and said he believed it was “way under one percent,” adding, “this is just my hunch.”