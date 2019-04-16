Seth Myers Takes A Closer Look At Trump's Tax Returns

Seth Myers talked about how Trump has been resisting calls for three years to release his tax returns.

Meyers then played a clip of his excuses.

“He sounds like a scientist insisting on giving a TED talk despite a recent massive head wound. He tees it up like he is about to switch gears, and then just repeats himself again. It’s like if you ask somebody to marry you and they said, ‘Well, it’s awfully soon and I’m a little afraid of commitment, but I will say this: No.'”

He talked about the latest excuse: His tax returns are too complicated for people to understand

The next clip was classic Trump, and had me howling.

“We need an audit to figure out what the hell you’re saying," Myers said. "Why does the president of the United States always sound like spam email asking you for your social security number?”

He then quoted Sarah Sanders saying members of Congress weren't "smart enough" to understand Trump's taxes.

“I will concede, if Sanders is talking about the Republican members of Congress, then yes, some of them are not smart enough to understand Trump’s tax returns.”