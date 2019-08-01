Summer Donation Drive

Seth Myers Takes A Closer Look At Last Night's Democratic Debate

Myers points out the questions were designed to set the Democratic candidates against each other.
By Susie Madrak

"CNN was so desperate to get them to fight, they were like Romans at the Coliseum," Seth Myers quipped. "Seemed like every question was framed as an attack from someone else on stage."

He was also skeptical over the fight over details of the various health care proposals -- especially the reassurance that people would get to keep their private insurance.

Trump was enjoying the fight, he said. "Trump watches debates the way the rest of us watch foreign movies: 'I don't know what they're talking about, but the fight scenes are amazing!' " Myers said.

"I'm sorry, but who 'likes' their private insurance?" he wondered. "Nobody likes going to the emergency room for a sprained ankle and getting 58 envelopes in the mail from Anthem."


