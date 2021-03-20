Mar-a-Lago Partially Closed Due To COVID Outbreak

With any luck at all, it'll be condemned and bulldozed as a public health risk.
Source: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call informing them about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.
A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, they had “partially closed” a “section of the club” for a short period of time and quarantined some of its workers.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name. The number of cases, what portions of the club were closed or how it was affecting the former first family weren’t immediately clear.
Representatives for Trump and the Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a phone call and email Friday seeking comment.
Breaking AP: Mar-a-Lago has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak. https://t.co/DW8ambCpKs
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 19, 2021
But it's not just Trump, it's DeSantis and all of Florida, apparently.
While DeSantis does his most recent bogus COVID-19 victory tour today Florida reported 5,140 new cases and 53 new deaths and Mar-A-Lago shut down due to outbreak
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 20, 2021
Florida has defeated Coronavirus.
Apparently.
Let’s play “spot the mask”... pic.twitter.com/5QtXb7AniJ
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 20, 2021