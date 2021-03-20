Politics
Mar-a-Lago Partially Closed Due To COVID Outbreak

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.
By Ed Scarce
With any luck at all, it'll be condemned and bulldozed as a public health risk.

Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call informing them about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, they had “partially closed” a “section of the club” for a short period of time and quarantined some of its workers.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name. The number of cases, what portions of the club were closed or how it was affecting the former first family weren’t immediately clear.

Representatives for Trump and the Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a phone call and email Friday seeking comment.

But it's not just Trump, it's DeSantis and all of Florida, apparently.

