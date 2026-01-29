Neil Young Pulls Catalogue From Amazon And Gives It To Greenland

The legendary rocker is not playing games with his feelings towards Jeff Bezos.
By John AmatoJanuary 29, 2026

Neil Young is not fooling around when it comes to his disdain of Jeff Bezos and Amazon.

In his post, he writes why he is doesn't use Amazon.

neil-young-amazon-small

Sterogum writes:

In October, Neil Young pulled his catalog from Amazon Music and called for a boycott. "BUY LOCAL. BUY DIRECT. BEZOS SUPPORTS THIS GOVERNMENT. IT DOES NOT SUPPORT YOU OR ME," he wrote. Now, he's reasserting that stance on his website and announcing that he's gifting his entire catalog to Greenland amid Trump's threats to seize the territory.

Down By The River and Cowgirl in the Sand was my introduction to Neil Young as a solo artist back when I was a young teenager.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon