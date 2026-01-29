Neil Young Pulls Catalogue From Amazon And Gives It To Greenland

Neil Young is not fooling around when it comes to his disdain of Jeff Bezos and Amazon.

In his post, he writes why he is doesn't use Amazon.

Sterogum writes:

In October, Neil Young pulled his catalog from Amazon Music and called for a boycott. "BUY LOCAL. BUY DIRECT. BEZOS SUPPORTS THIS GOVERNMENT. IT DOES NOT SUPPORT YOU OR ME," he wrote. Now, he's reasserting that stance on his website and announcing that he's gifting his entire catalog to Greenland amid Trump's threats to seize the territory.

Down By The River and Cowgirl in the Sand was my introduction to Neil Young as a solo artist back when I was a young teenager.

Open thread below...