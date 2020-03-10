Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Stupidest Man In Congress Really Outdoes Himself This Time

Louie Gomert is known to be a few bricks shy of a load, but he really proved it this time.
By Susie Madrak

Just when you think some other congressional crazy might give wacky Louie Goehmert a run for his money, he pulls ahead of the pack and preserves his "Stupidest Man In Congress" title. Via New York Magazine:

But Texas Representative Louie Gohmert, who also made contact with the coronavirus patient at CPAC, declined to self-isolate after a physician said he could return to work if he observed “proper hygiene protocols.”

While back on the Hill, rather than limit non-essential interactions, Gohmert chose instead to lead a large group of children around the Capitol. The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis, who posted a picture of the tour, stated that the group was “enormous … well over 100 kids.” CNN’s Jeremy Herb, who also took a picture of the group, reported that Gohmert said he would not shake hands with anyone in attendance.

Louie's said and done some dumb stuff before, certainly. Like that time he compared gun control to trying to prevent obesity by saying we had too many spoons. He thinks Medicare for All is a Soviet plot. He thinks the Mueller investigation was an attempted coup.

Not to mention his strange beliefs about global warming. (He thinks it means more plants.)

But putting kids and their grandparents at risk because stupidity is his brand? That's not just stupid. That's insane.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.