Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Adapting to the new normal...here's the Sunday Morning Show line-up for you!
By Aliza Worthington

Sorry. I was a Broadway kid. Knew the words to "Frank Mills" from "Hair" before I knew how to add by 2s. So, I hereby inflict upon you the above video with glee. All is not lost. I promise.

(As always, the true star here is the mother.)

***

Here's the Sunday Morning Show line-up, according to Politico:

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Panel: David French, Jeh Johnson, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Kristen Welker.

-- CBS’ “Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … Fred Smith …Gary Cohn … Richard J. Pollack … Scott Gottlieb.

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. … Dr. Tom Frieden. Panel: Karl Rove, Donna Brazile and Marty Makary. … “Power Player of the Week” segment (rerun): Lisa Marie Riggins (substitute anchor: Fox News’ John Roberts).

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor. Panel: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Vivek Murthy, Jennifer Lee and Lanhee Chen.

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Guests to be announced. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Mary Bruce and Tom Bossert.

-- CNN’s “Inside Politics”: Maggie Haberman, Toluse Olorunnipa, Jeff Zeleny, Jackie Kucinich … Mark Zandi, Jeanna Smialek, Ashish Jha and Megan Ranney.

-

How are you coping? And, what's catching your eye? Tell us in the comments below.

