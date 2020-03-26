You Won't Believe What Mnuchin Said To Pelosi

During her regular Thursday Press Conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed a jaw-dropping statement from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
In her meeting with @stevenmnuchin1 and @senatemajldr, @SpeakerPelosi offered a Prayer based upon the words of @Pontifex.
Mnuchin's response: "You have quoted Pope Francis. I will quote the Markets."
— Aidan Bricks (@AidanBricks) March 26, 2020
Here's some more highlights from the presser:
Speaker Pelosi shows incredible compassion in her press conference. It's not just about the economy and stimulus during #COVID19 people are dying. People are sick.
As she says, we need testing testing testing, we need masks masks masks. pic.twitter.com/fU9Yfh5Cho
— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) March 26, 2020
House Speaker #Pelosi tells reporters $2 T stimulus on track to be approved Friday. `One way or another ... we will be passing the bill tomorrow,' she says at Capitol press conference. pic.twitter.com/Zcv2TGJ33Y
— Nancy Ognanovich (@NOgnanovich) March 26, 2020
At her weekly press conference (and 80th birthday), House Speaker Pelosi says District of Columbia has been treated in a discriminatory way. Treated like a territory rather than a state, leading to significantly less funding. "It just doesn't make any sense." @SpeakerPelosi
— Hannah Gaber (@HannahGReports) March 26, 2020
At her press conference, Pelosi says the fourth package should be negotiated among the Big Four leaders of Congress and include: Paid leave, OSHA protections, increase in food stamps, more money for state and local governments, making sure coronavirus treatment is free.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 26, 2020
Today was Nancy Pelosi's birthday:
Speaker Pelosi's press conference starting now. She's greeted with a round of "Happy Birthday" by the reporters who are there in person.
"Thank you...I'm not celebrating until I can hug my grandbabies," she says.
— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 26, 2020