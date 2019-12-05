'Don't Mess With Me': Pelosi Slams Reporter Asking If She 'Hates Trump'

Don't make light of Nancy Pelosi's constitutional duties.

A reporter, Sinclair's James Rosen, decided to shout a question to the House Speaker as she ended her Thursday press conference and announcement that the House will draw up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.

He asked Nancy Pelosi if she hates the president.

NANCY PELOSI: I don't hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house. We don't hate anybody. I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we’re very proud. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis. However, that was about election, take it up in the election. This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the President’s violation of his oath of office. As a Catholic, I resent you using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way with a heart full of love and I always pray for the president, I still pray for the President. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.