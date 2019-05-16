Jokester Bill Barr Asks Nancy Pelosi If She Brought Her Handcuffs

Barr trying to be cute is just gross:

Attorney General William Barr joked with Speaker Nancy Pelosi about Democrats' calls for his arrest, asking the California Democrat whether she brought handcuffs to an event on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday morning.

The exchange — which comes a week after the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Barr in contempt over subpoenas related to the Mueller report — took place as they were waiting for President Trump, who was running roughly 45 minutes late, to arrive at the 38th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

"As those seated on the platform waited for the president’s arrival in an adjacent tent, Attorney General Barr approached Speaker Pelosi, shook her hand and said loudly, 'Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?'" a bystander told The Hill