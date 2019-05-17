Bill Barr Laughs At Democrats' Contempt Charge

William Barr claims Democrats are trying to discredit him when he's doing that all by himself.

In a tease to a lengthier interview on Fox News, Attorney General William Barr makes believe he didn't lie in his testimony to Rep. Charlie Crist when asked if Bob Mueller had any issues with his four-page pro-Trump summary of the special counsel's report. He did lie.

Instead, he claimed Democrats were afraid of what he might uncover in his Trump ordered investigation on those that investigated Donald.

Bill Hemmer asked what he thought about Nancy Pelosi's statements against him.

“I think it’s a laughable charge," Barr scoffed. "I think it’s largely being made to try to discredit me partly because they may be concerned about the outcome of a review of what happened during the election. But obviously, you can look at the face of my testimony and see on its face there is nothing inaccurate about it.”

William Barr's four-page summary attempted to whitewash the many connections between Russia and Trump officials. Also, the many instances of Trump's obstruction of justice charges have already discredited his reputation In his short time in the Trump administration.

Ordering an investigation into the investigators while the IG is already investigating further humiliates him as Trump's lapdog.