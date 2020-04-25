Astroturf Group FreedomWorks Applies For $300,000 In COVID-19 Small Business Loans

FreedomWorks, one of the astroturf groups created in the previous decade primarily to not let a Black president create anything nice for this country, has been doing its astroturf thing in the past week by encouraging its members to protest Democratic governors trying to save lives. They even have a "#ReopenAmerica Rally Planning Guide" in which they advise members to: "Maintain proper social distancing; Wear a protective face mask; Follow hygiene and disinfection practices." Or they could, you know, just stay home.

While they're making war on Democratic governors, all part of their economic philosophy which includes shutting down government and defaulting on the national debt because deficits, they are also applying for that "bail-out" small business loan money. Yes, those sweet, sweet taxpayer funded loans ostensibly intended to keep the people who do the work in America funded for the duration. They've applied for $300,000 because as Adam Brandon, the president of FreedomWorks, says "I would love someone to give us free cash."

FreedomWorks doesn't have to disclose its donors and its finances are somewhat murky these days, but we do know that it had $4,040,000 to spend in 2019 lobbying for lower taxes for rich people and for slashing domestic spending. But by all means, give them their free cash. So they can keep on lobbying to make sure the undeserving people don't have too much food, or health care, or housing or unemployment benefits or the ability to sustain life.

Because it is The New York Times reporting on this, we know that liberal groups like the Congressional Progressive Caucus Center and Media Matters for America have also applied for the loans. So has Liberty Counsel, "a conservative legal group supporting Mr. Trump's plan to reopen the country." The Southern Poverty Law Center designates Liberty Counsel as a hate group, "advocating for anti-LGBT discrimination under the guise of religious liberty." It is closely affiliated with Liberty University and the Liberty Center for Law and Policy. In addition to fighting LGBTQ equality, it provides legal counsel in cases dealing with "the sanctity of human life." And making sure Democratic governors are protested against while they try to actually protect human life.

As for the Congressional Progressive Caucus Center? They'll keep working to make the next round of emergency funding provide more assistance for working America. "We have not laid anyone off yet, and we're hoping not to, but we're facing significant financial uncertainty right now, as are a lot of other nonprofits," Liz Watson, the center's executive director told the Times. "If we do get a loan, this will help us keep people in their jobs" lobbying for help for everyone.

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.