Brian Kilmeade Whines About Payroll Loans; 'People Don't Want Those Jobs Back'

"Brian Kilmeade is an idiot. But you knew that." part infinity, transcript via Media Matters:

BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): The other thing is, if you're trying to help out small business, which restaurants are, don't make them take 75% of that grant money and put it towards employees, many of which don't want those jobs back because they're better off on unemployment. Let them pay their rent, let them somehow survive and keep the lights on and maintain their equipment. So they've got to be flexible when they go into these banks and get these grants, the money that we set aside as taxpayers to keep these restaurants alive when they come back.

Brian Kilmeade doesn't know that unemployment doesn't pay 100% of wages and that being re-hired back to your old job is better and may make the difference between a small business staying in business or failing.

He should have lunch up close with these people: