Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Andrew And Chris Cuomo's Brother Act Debuted On CNN And It's Hilarious

Watching as Governor Cuomo and his brother, CNN's Chris Cuomo, have a hilarious back and forth during Thursday's press conference.
By Red Painter

Sometimes you just need a moment of levity to break away from the fear and horror that we are currently facing as we fight the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been having daily press conferences and today he had a special guest - his brother, Chris Cuomo, CNN host. For those are not aware, Chris was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week and has been hosting his show from the basement of his home while quarantining from his family.

Andrew and Chris spoke via live stream and although serious at times, they had some hilarious back and forth moments.

Chris told his brother: "I'm doing pretty well, all things considered. This is very tough. I get it now. I've now become part of this group of people who have this virus, and they're reaching out."

Without giving too much away, there was talk about ballet dancing, home hair cuts and fishing outfits. It was a great interview and could we all use a good laugh.

Feel better, Chris! And keep up the great work, Governor!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.