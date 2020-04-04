Fox M.D. Slams Pandemic Unpreparedness, Gives Himself And Trump A Pass

Remember Dr. Marc Siegel saying about the coronavirus, “worst case scenario, it could be the flu?” And then agreeing with host Pete Hegseth that the more you know, “the less there is to worry about?” That was during the Trump/Fox “hoax” phase of the coronavirus.

Now that Trump TV is in the "we always took it seriously" phase and the U.S. has the highest number of cases in the world, Siegel had the audacity to lecture about the lack of preparedness for the pandemic – without one word about Donald Trump’s negligence and sabotage of the preparedness Barack Obama left him.

Of course, his fellow Trump lickspittles didn’t mention a word about Trump’s gross mishandling of the response, either:

JILLIAN MELE: Dr. Siegel, do you see this being a point in history where, you know, we're going to get better about creating a bigger stockpile [of masks] for the future? SIEGEL: We'd better! There's something called pandemic preparedness Jillian, and we didn't take it seriously enough before... after other health scares... after Ebola, you know, after Swine Flu. We got serious about it, but then we abandoned it. Even SARS, which was back in 2003, was a wake-up call for the coronavirus. We have the money now, but we're coming in very late in the process here. This is a wake-up call for pandemic preparedness. We cannot let this happen again. We're talking about a virgin population that hasn't seen a virus that is very dangerous, and it's obviously swept across the country. We absolutely should have the health care system prepared for that and we didn't. And that includes the Centers for Disease Control, by the way.

Gee, I wonder if a doctor on Trump’s favorite network might have helped the preparedness had he sounded the alarm about the pandemic weeks ago, instead of dismissing it as nothing to worry about.