A Modest Proposal: Fox Hosts Should Test Hydroxychloroquine

Since Trump made the asinine statement that he likes hydroxychloroquine more than Dr. Fauci, many Fox News hosts have done their best to promote it to support his dangerous nonsense and even attacked Dr. Fauci for not recommending it to the American public.

Tucker Carlson is furious that our medical professionals are in charge of making US policy instead of Trump. What do they know, right?

They can turn to quack studies and Dr. Oz for all the medical information they need.

So, I think it's time Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, Lou Dobbs and a whole host of others on Murdoch's networks (and that includes the nuts over at OANN) should volunteer to be infected with the coronavirus and then start treatments with hydroxychloroquine.

Instead of giving uninformed Americans misinformation about untested drugs to combat Corbett 19, these Trump propagandists could set up cameras and film themselves going through the coronavirus and taking their favorite vitalizing tonic and broadcast it to their supporters. What a media coup.

That's of course if it's just like the flu they said it was for weeks and weeks and weeks.

I'd include Rush Limbaugh in this group but since he's going through cancer treatments, he would never survive the virus.

Come on Fox News hosts! Step up to the plate and do the right thing, since you are the ones promoting untested and unproven treatments.