Karl Rove Complains: Beltway Press Trying To Torture Trump Into A Bad Corner'

Karl Rove blamed the press for Trump's disastrous press conferences in order to whitewash the Wall Street Journal's criticism of Trump's performance.
By Karoli Kuns
17 hours ago by Heather
You just knew Fox News had to get between the Wall Street Journal and Donald Trump after they published an editorial panning Trump's "wasted" White House press briefings. (Here in-house, we just call them shitshows, because that's what they are.)

Karl Rove was the lucky guy who had to figure out how to gloss over the fact that Rupert Murdoch's flagship publication called them "substitutes for campaign rallies" and "a dispiriting brawl" between Trump and the Beltway press corps.

"The president is wise to have done these briefings and wise to have something that he wants to say at those briefings," Rove told host Dana Perino. Actually, I'd prefer to hear from the experts and I'd also prefer that medical and health reporters were in there asking the questions, but I digress.

"I'm not certain it's very effective for them to engage with the White House press corps, some of whom are more interested in trying to torture him into a bad corner than in order to get out the facts," Rove continued. REALLY? We're just supposed to accept Dear Leader's pronouncements and snake oil sales at face value, I guess.

Concluding his advice, he said, "I think it would be better for him to avoid Q&A from the White House press corps altogether."

I have stopped watching Trump's shitshows altogether because it just rewards him for his lying, gaslighting ways. There is no reason for them to be televised live at all. We went for years without streaming White House briefings (even serious ones!) live, and these are so unserious that they should be ignored entirely until the experts take the stage away from the politicians and give us some real information.

