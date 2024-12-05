Trump Plans To Surround Himself With Friendly Internet Media

In keeping with the new season of "Trump! The Reality Show," Trump’s team hints that a shakeup in the White House press briefing room could be coming. Via The Hill:

People close to Trump have said in recent days he should dramatically change who gets access to the president, suggesting podcasters, internet personalities and media deemed more friendly to him could replace outlets like the major television networks, The New York Times and The Washington Post in the room’s front rows.

Reporters covering The White House, in conversations with The Hill this week, described a feeling of annoyance, frustration and dread at such an idea. Several reporters declined to comment on the record or requested anonymity to speak candidly about the possibility of a drastically changed press room and the likely kerfuffle it would spark.

“It would be a total mess,” one White House reporter told The Hill this week. “I would expect people would probably boycott the briefings, though that would put certain outlets in a tough spot deciding if they want to go along with what the Trump people are trying to pull.”