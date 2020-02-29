Politics
Here's Why We Need White House Daily Press Briefings Even More Than Ever

It is time to shove Donald Trump aside and put people who actually know what they're talking about in front of the microphone.
By John Amato

Americans haven't seen or heard a White House press briefing in almost a year since Sarah Huckabee Sanders left the position. It's affecting the country and public at large.

Whether it's complimenting some very fine white supremacists, the ever-changing reasoning behind the killing of an Iranian general or Sharpie-gate revolving around hurricane directions, Trump's briefings have been a disaster.

And that hasn't been more evident since we had the Coronavirus health crisis.

Donald Trump took over all press events from the day Stephanie Grisham was appointed White House Press Secretary, and now they've become far and few between, limited in scope to whatever jag or rant he goes on.

Instead of informing the public, he brags about his own greatness, and then constantly lashes out at his critics and political rivals even when he's at a prayer breakfast

Meanwhile, Americans are suffering.

Trump hijacked the coronavirus briefing last week because it was a photo opportunity to promote himself. His presence wasn't reassuring and had nothing to do with the possible pandemic but all to do with his reelection campaign.

And to make it worse, Trump was incoherent and talked nonsense about the virus and even the flu and had to be contradicted by the medical community because he spread so much false information.

We need real press briefings to return, with a press secretary who is willing AND able to take challenges from reporters.

In situations like a virus outbreak, the White House would be forced to use scientists and experts in their field instead of sycophants and Pete Hegseth presidential fluffers.

All media outlets need to start pressuring the White House to resume them. Immediately.

