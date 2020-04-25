Entertainment
LNMC With Lucinda Williams

By Jared Shade Reynolds

Lucinda Williams released "Good Souls, Better Angels" this week and it's a scorcher. Here's "Man Without a Soul". Any ideas on who she might be talking about?

