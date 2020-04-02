Politics
By Jon Perr
Just An Earth-bound Misfit: Boeing is in trouble again, this time over its KC-46 aerial fuel tanker for the Air Force.

Progress Pond: Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee is a one-man public health crisis.

Juanita Jean’s: The “President as the Anti-Christ” is a bunch of malarkey. Still…

Joe.My.God.: Pastor Robert Jeffress decries the “few fanatical nutjobs among evangelicals” who refuse to cancel church services during the Coronavirus crisis.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"President Obama is not the Antichrist. But what I am saying is this: the course he is choosing to lead our nation is paving the way for the future reign of the Antichrist." (Pastor Robert Jeffress, November 4, 2012.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

