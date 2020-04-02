Just An Earth-bound Misfit: Boeing is in trouble again, this time over its KC-46 aerial fuel tanker for the Air Force.

Progress Pond: Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee is a one-man public health crisis.

Juanita Jean’s: The “President as the Anti-Christ” is a bunch of malarkey. Still…

Joe.My.God.: Pastor Robert Jeffress decries the “few fanatical nutjobs among evangelicals” who refuse to cancel church services during the Coronavirus crisis.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"President Obama is not the Antichrist. But what I am saying is this: the course he is choosing to lead our nation is paving the way for the future reign of the Antichrist." (Pastor Robert Jeffress, November 4, 2012.)

