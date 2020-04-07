Nakedly Partisan Wisconsin Republicans: Safety For Me But Not For Thee!

In an effort to protect the public, attorneys, court staff, and judges from the health risks associated with COVID-19, the Wisconsin courts have issued orders temporarily suspending in-person proceedings statewide, with certain limited exceptions.

Yes, those are the same Wisconsin courts that just refused to allow Gov. Tony Evers to postpone today's primary election because of the pandemic. Their ruling was upheld by SCOTUS in a blatantly political decision reminiscent of Bush v. Gore.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in her dissent, "The Court's order requires absentee voters to postmark their ballots by election day, April 7--i.e, tomorrow--even if they did not receive their ballots by that date. That is a novel requirement."

And this being Wisconsin, it's all about preserving the Republican majority on the state Supreme Court. They want to force the election because they want the low turnout. They assume it will help them win the most important race on the ballot, that state supreme court seat.

So many people in Wisconsin are trying to figure out how to vote safely today. We have a hotline for that. 608-336-3232 pic.twitter.com/DGpqdbWxO3 — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 7, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in her dissent on Wisconsin: “Either they will have to brave the polls, endangering their own and others’ safety. Or they will lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own.” https://t.co/9lr8FQuptv — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) April 7, 2020

SCOTUS: we are postponing all oral arguments because of coronavirus



Also SCOTUS: why would we extend absentee voting because of coronavirus? Go stand in line, peons. — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) April 7, 2020

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, THIS is the line for in person voting as the polls open for Election Day in Wisconsin. #COVID19 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/WplsSHy9RF — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 7, 2020

At some point, the Supreme Court is going to do something so awful, that a governor will simply refuse to follow the decision. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 7, 2020

1. Wisconsin is the fire bell in the night. If we want to avoid what could well be a genuine crisis of democracy in November, the federal government has to appropriate funds for vote by mail and other preparations, and states need to move promptly to implement them. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 7, 2020

This is not an election. It is a farce, where it is not simply a bag job by the Republicans to keep a conservative named Dan Kelly on the state supreme court. https://t.co/On2gWta16m — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 7, 2020

The Supreme Court has started issuing decisions remotely in order to protect their own safety.



One of their first remote decisions was that Wisconsin voters will have to show up in person and risk their lives if they want their votes counted. — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) April 7, 2020

John Roberts and his fellow Republican appointees think Wisconsin voters should have to choose between dying a lonely death on a ventilator or being disenfranchised while they conduct business remotely. https://t.co/ER7pnqXk66 — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) April 7, 2020

The next time John Roberts lectures someone about civility remind him how he gutted Voting Rights Act & helped Republicans steal an election in Wisconsin — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 7, 2020