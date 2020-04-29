There's A New Groundswell In Town — 'Save Our Country' Coalition

That bearer of terrifying news, Right Wing Watch, dropped the little nugget that a bunch of right-wing organizations have pooled their resources and evil intentions to repackage themselves as a shiny new coalition, "Save Our Country." What's their goal? Why, to "re"open the economy, of course. According to its press release, the coalition "aims to educate and inform elected officials and policymakers at all levels of government in an effort to bring about a quick, safe and responsible reopening of US society. This coalition will exist until it is clear that the US economy has once again stabilized."

Define "stabilized." Actually, come to think of it, define "society." I ask because let's go down the list of illustrious steering committee members:

Art Laffer — the guy who wants the government to have ZERO role in getting the economy back on track, except to give huge tax breaks to the rich — is honorary chairman.

Ginni Thomas — wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, creator of Trump's "Enemies" list, and immigration soul mate of Stephen Miller.

Stephen Moore — Trump's economic guru, and assh*le who compared the "re"open protesters to Rosa Parks.

Matt Schlapp — Fox News mainstay guest who wants Trump to sue governors and mayors for enforcing stay-at-home orders...because it keeps churches closed and forced-birthers from harassing women at clinics and real men from buying gunz.

This illustrious group of nazis right-wing-nut-jobs includes some scraped from the dregs of humanity, most of whom we haven't heard from in a long while, and reads like a who's who of comic book villians' convention:

[F]ormer Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich; Reagan-era Attorney General Ed Meese; anti-media activist Brent Bozell; former Ohio Secretary of State Kenneth Blackwell; pundit and former Education Secretary Bill Bennett; Floyd Brown, the man behind Citizens United and the infamous “Willie Horton” ad; right-wing strategist and direct-mail guru Richard Viguerie; former senator and former Heritage Foundation President Jim DeMint;

[...]

William Walton, vice president of the secretive right-wing Council for National Policy and a Heritage Foundation trustee; Gary Marx, former executive director of Ralph Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition; Kelly Shackelford of the religious-right legal group First Liberty; Frank Gaffney and Clare Lopez, promoters of anti-Muslim sentiments and conspiracy theories; and Sandy Rios, American Family Association radio host. The late Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Forum is represented, as is the State Policy Network, a collection of mini-Heritage Foundations pushing right-wing policies at the state level.

I mean, Google Frank Gaffney and the first thing that appears is a link from the Southern Poverty Law Center. And, hey, the late Phyllis Schlafly's Eagle Forum! What could be better?!?

What do they want? Government to deregulate everything, stay out of the states' way completely, huge tax cuts for the wealthy, and individual rights unfettered. This is Groundswell redux. All the same people. All the same goals. All the same corruption, abuse of power, and influence peddling to position themselves at the top (at the expense of everyone else) and to make damn sure they stay there.

And all of them in service of Donald Trump's re-election.