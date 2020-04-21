Texas Lt Governor Again Calls For Old People To Die: 'There Are More Important Things Than Living'

Texas' wingnut Lt. Governor is at it again, calling for those most at risk of dying from the coronavirus to sacrifice themselves in order to keep the economy going.

In the last week of March, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Tucker Carlson that senior citizens should exchange their lives for America.

“No one reached out to me and said as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren," Patrick told Tucker Carlson. "And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”

On Monday night, he once again joined Tucker Carlson (who is also calling for people to go back to work now) to make believe he was totally correct, and that science has been horribly wrong.

"Sorry to say I was right on this," Patrick said.

As expected Patrick has no idea what science is or means, especially in the context of a pandemic.

“I mean, at the end of January, Dr. Fauci, who I have great respect for, said this wasn’t a big issue. Three weeks later, we’re going to lose two million people. Another few weeks later it was one to 200,000,” Patrick said. “Now it’s under 60,000. And we’ve had the wrong numbers, the wrong science and I don’t blame them, but let’s face reality of where we are.”

Projections are just that — they are called projections for reason. Just because the number of deaths hasn't hit the worst case scenario — yet — doesn't mean science has been wrong. If anything, it's been totally correct, and morons like Trump and Dan Patrick horribly wrong.

Patrick believes that 43,000 Americans who have died from this pandemic is chump change. Yet, it's the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Patrick continued, “What I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living, and that is saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us,.”

He said, “And I don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die but we’ve got to take some risks and get back in the game and get this country back up and running.”

What f**king risks is this a-hole talking about?

At least seven people just contacted the coronavirus because Wisconsin Republicans forced them to vote in person. The GOP had hoped the virus would depress turnout enough so that a Republican would win. They were sadly wrong, and quite possibly deadly wrong.

If Patrick really feels this way, he should volunteer at a NYC hospital, and help suffering COVID victims, wearing only a garbage bag for protection.