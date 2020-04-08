Politics
WATCH: Joe Biden Holds Town Hall On Unemployment And Working Families

Take a few minutes and watch Vice President Biden address the issues weighing on working families and the burden they have during this crisis.
By Karoli Kuns

Watch live as Vice President Joe Biden holds a town hall to address the real issues weighing down working people, especially during this crisis.

It's not lost on me that Biden is doing this town hall at the same time the cables start showing the empty podium in the White House briefing room in anticipation of the daily sh*tshow put on by our pretend government. For that reason alone, I challenge you to tune into this and tune out the Trump rally in DC.

One more challenge: Share this with everyone and urge them to give Biden their attention instead of Trump, so they can see what a real leader does.

