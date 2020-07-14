Politics
WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Speaks On Economic Equality And Environmental Justice

Watch live as Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden outlines his plan for environmental justice and economic recovery.
By Karoli Kuns

Vice President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware on the second plank of his “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan for working families.

Biden is expected to outline how his plan will create the good-paying union jobs we need to build a resilient and sustainable infrastructure now and deliver an equitable clean energy future.

Highlights:

  • Use an inclusive and empowering All-of-Government approach;
  • Make decisions that are driven by data and science;
  • Target resources in a way that is consistent with prioritization of environmental and climate justice; and
  • Assess and address risks to communities from the next public health emergency.

Read more about the plan here or watch his speech and leave your thoughts in the comments. Here’s a useful twitter thread too:

NOTE: This speech is scheduled for 1:30 EDT, but may start later than that. Just hang with us and keep the stream up...it'll start eventually!

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

