Trump Insists 'People Love Me, I Won' When Reporter Holds Him Accountable For Deaths

Whenever Trump, his administration, or his minions are asked important questions about their actions' impact on the American people, you get the same response. They either lie, refuse to answer, spew nonsensical Kellyanne Conway alternate reality talking points, blame somebody else, or wax poetic about how awesome Trump is. That's the state of this country under the Trump administration.

The respected, veteran NPR reporter Yamiche Alcindor cornered Trump on Monday about how his dimwitted words at the beginning of the pandemic led to people getting infected and dying. His answers were more ridiculous and offensive than they usually are.

Alcindor said, "Your language and how you approach the coronavirus at the beginning, I interviewed someone who said that his family got sick, they went to a funeral in mid-March and they said mainly, because the president wasn't taking it seriously, they said if the president had had a mask on, if he was saying that we should stay home..."

Trump tried to interrupt her question, but she was undeterred. She continued, "He said his family members were sick, but they were listening to you. Do you feel like, or were you concerned that downplaying the virus that maybe got some people sick?"

Trump replied, "And a lot of people love Trump," in the third person. "A lot of people love me, to see them all the time, I guess I'm here for a reason," he said.

Trump continued, "To the best of night my knowledge, I won. And I think we're going to win again in a landslide."

Why the f**k is he talking about the 2016 election?

We are in the midst of a pandemic, and the only way to curtail the death and destruction is by leading with truth, science, and making sure all possible resources are available to our medical professionals — something he has refused to do from the outset. Instead, Trump called the warnings about the coronavirus a "democratic hoax" to impeach him once again.

Believe it or not, there are millions of Americans who do not follow politics as we do, who actually, in a crisis, take his words seriously.

He went on to brag about shutting down travel to China in January. He then attacked Nancy Pelosi ,and anyone else he could think of at the time, to deflect away from Alcindor's very important question.

As he said he "was taking the virus seriously," Alcindor told him he was "holding rallies in February and March."

Trump pretended not to hear her, and lied, "I don't know about rallies. I really don't know about rallies. I haven't left the White House in months."

Alcindor held strong: "You did another rally in March."

Cornered like a rat, he whispered, "I don't know. Did I hold a rally? I'm sorry I held a rally."

Of course he held a rally. And people got infected and died.