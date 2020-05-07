Politics
Ahmaud Arbery Is Dead For The Crime Of Jogging While Black In Georgia

He was chased by two armed white men who later told police they thought he was a burglar.
By Susie Madrak

If I were black, I don't know how I'd have the courage to leave the house every day. Because no matter how well you do in school, what kind of job you have, how much you contribute to humanity, or how hard you stick to the straight and narrow, it just doesn't matter. One white asshole with a gun decides to blow a hole in you, and your life is over.

This sickening event happened in February, and of course the victim, Ahmaud Arbery, was considered a criminal until someone came forward with a video. Via USAToday:

A grand jury will decide if criminal charges are warranted in the death of a black man who was shot after he was chased by two armed white men who later told police they thought he was a burglar.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed in February in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia. Two men, a father and son, told police they saw him running and believed he was a burglary suspect; they told police Arbery attacked them after one of the men got out of the truck with a shotgun.

However, Arbery's family and their attorneys believe he was jogging when he was killed.

Greg McMichael, the father in the vigilante duo, was an ex-cop, whose still-close ties to law enforcement resulted in several recusals from county prosecutors.

