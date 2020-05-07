Ahmaud Arbery Is Dead For The Crime Of Jogging While Black In Georgia

If I were black, I don't know how I'd have the courage to leave the house every day. Because no matter how well you do in school, what kind of job you have, how much you contribute to humanity, or how hard you stick to the straight and narrow, it just doesn't matter. One white asshole with a gun decides to blow a hole in you, and your life is over.

This sickening event happened in February, and of course the victim, Ahmaud Arbery, was considered a criminal until someone came forward with a video. Via USAToday:

A grand jury will decide if criminal charges are warranted in the death of a black man who was shot after he was chased by two armed white men who later told police they thought he was a burglar. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed in February in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia. Two men, a father and son, told police they saw him running and believed he was a burglary suspect; they told police Arbery attacked them after one of the men got out of the truck with a shotgun. However, Arbery's family and their attorneys believe he was jogging when he was killed.

Greg McMichael, the father in the vigilante duo, was an ex-cop, whose still-close ties to law enforcement resulted in several recusals from county prosecutors.

I watched the #AhmadArbery video. It was an old fashion South Georgia father/son lynching. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 5, 2020

I didn’t know #AhmadArbery when I spoke these words, but watching the terrifying video of his murder took me back to this moment. Dr. King said, “law cannot make a man love me, but it can stop him from lynching me.” Georgia needs hate crime legislation.



Ahmad’s life matters too. pic.twitter.com/iSDToOQY5S — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 6, 2020

If you don’t understand why people kneel, then you just never will. #AhmadArbery — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) May 6, 2020

Can’t stop thinking of #AhmadArbery running for his life and what must have been going through his mind as two gun wielding lunatics in a pick up truck chased him down & hopped out of the car with shotguns. This world is so messed up. — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) May 6, 2020