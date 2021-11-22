Defense Lawyer Claims Neighbors Were 'Very Afraid' Of Ahmaud Arbery

Defense attorney Jason Sheffield suggested in his closing statement on Monday that the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery were "very scared" of him.
By DavidNovember 22, 2021

Defense attorney Jason Sheffield suggested in his closing statement on Monday that the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery were "very scared" of him.

In his closing remarks to the jury, Sheffield appeared to be speaking to the fears of white jurors.

"You heard about Satilla Shores from several witnesses who came to talk to you about what they were experiencing in this once-idyllic neighborhood," the attorney advised. "A neighborhood that was once a place where elderly would walk at night, kids would play after dark."

Sheffield said that his client, Travis McMichael, noticed the change in the neighborhood because of messages posted on Facebook.

"This neighborhood was being covered in suspicious persons, extra watches, neighborhood patrols and concerned citizens," he explained. "The types of things these neighbors would talk about to each other was about the crime that was being committed to them, to their neighbors, crime that they had seen happening across the street from them."

"They told you that what was happening in their neighborhood scared them," he continued. "It caused them concern, it was unsettling to imagine people lurking and sneaking around your property at night."

Sheffield went on to call the incidents "frightening" and said that neighbors were "very scared" before Arbery, a Black man, was killed by McMichael.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue