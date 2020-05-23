Almost 100k Dead Americans Can't Stop Donald Trump From Golfing

As we approach the grim milestone of nearly 100,000 dead Americans due to coronavirus, Donald Trump is memorializing this occassion the only way he knows how - by golfing. No empathy, no kind words for the families of the dead, no statement from the White House.

Nope.

He just threw on his white polo shirt and his white MAGA had and hitched a ride in the taxpayer funded Beast limo to visit his personal golf course in Virginia.

Twitter was enraged:

The president headed out of the White House today. Seen here as he put on his glasses. Secret Service wearing masks. Credit to my colleague, photographer Joe Martin. pic.twitter.com/upDn5PedLp — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 23, 2020

Nearly 100,000 Americans are dead, most of them because of Trump's failure to manage the pandemic. But our own junior Nero goes golfing. I can report that the weather is nice here in Virginia today. So he's got that going for him, which is nice. https://t.co/Zjlp1E7q2d — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 23, 2020

Pres motorcade departs WH this morning at 9:52AM and arrived 35 mins later at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. By my count, its Pres Trump's 185th golf outing spanning all or part of 247 days. pic.twitter.com/oIxpoTOR7i — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 23, 2020

Celebrating 100,000 Americans dead due to his own failures by golfing on his own golf course and siphoning American taxpayer dollars pretty much sums up the Trump “Presidency”. https://t.co/P4qcFLiaQb — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) May 23, 2020

Imagine if Obama had gone golfing when 35 million were unemployed and nearly 100,000 were dead......



The optics of that are despicable. Right now we need COMPETENCE and Trump is not. The faster you come to grips with that the easier this will all be — Scott Johnston (@therealscottyj) May 23, 2020

BREAKING: Trump just arrived at his Virginia golf course. Trump is the biggest failure and fraud ever. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 23, 2020

Press: Sir we have reached 100k dead.

Trump: Yeah but I shot my best golf game ever.

Press: Sir dont you care about the loss of civilian life?

Trump: Such a nasty question, I just told you I shot my best game. — james douglass (@JDouglassNYC) May 23, 2020

I cannot wait to see FOX News and the GOP call him out for golfing as we approach 100,000 dead over Memorial Day weekend.

Kidding. FOX and the GOP won't say anything. They are too scared of a mean tweet.