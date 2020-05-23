Politics
Almost 100k Dead Americans Can't Stop Donald Trump From Golfing

Donald Trump can't find time to express empathy for the nearly 100,000 dead Americans, but he can always find time to golf.
By Red Painter
Image from: Fllickr/Jurvetson

As we approach the grim milestone of nearly 100,000 dead Americans due to coronavirus, Donald Trump is memorializing this occassion the only way he knows how - by golfing. No empathy, no kind words for the families of the dead, no statement from the White House.

Nope.

He just threw on his white polo shirt and his white MAGA had and hitched a ride in the taxpayer funded Beast limo to visit his personal golf course in Virginia.

Twitter was enraged:

I cannot wait to see FOX News and the GOP call him out for golfing as we approach 100,000 dead over Memorial Day weekend.

Kidding. FOX and the GOP won't say anything. They are too scared of a mean tweet.

