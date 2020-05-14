Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Congresswoman Breaks Down Over Corona Deaths, Which Include Her Mother-In-Law

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-PA) brings human feeling to the pandemic -- something sorely lacking from you-know-where.
By Frances Langum

Dear Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeline Dean,

We are so sorry for the loss of your mother-in-law, Joan Cunnane.

Thank you for your courage and honesty. Thank you for being willing to show your pain on the air. Thank you for being human in this crisis.

We want you to know, we hear you when you said, "The gravity here in Pennsylvania: We have had nearly 4000 deaths … In Montgomery County, we’ve had 556 deaths and one of those numbers is my own mother-in-law, Joan Cunnane.
Wonderful workers at her very small nursing home — putting themselves at risk, for not a lot of pay — kept us in touch."

We hear you when you said the nursing home workers made sure your mother-in-law could visit with you through a window when it was clear she was not going to make it.

We see your tears. And we are sorry.

We truly wish that the leadership of this nation had some tears for the dead. Had true appreciation for front-line healthcare workers. And had willingness and competence to help.

Thank you for bringing those qualities on television. It's good to be reminded that there are human beings working in Washington.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Donate