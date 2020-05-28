Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

GOP Lawmaker Rages Against Covid-19 Safety Bill: 'Who Are You Kidding?'

Colorado state Sen. Vicki Marble (R) on Wednesday lashed out against a pandemic safety bill that would allow legislators to participate remotely.
By David

Colorado state Sen. Vicki Marble (R) on Wednesday lashed out against a pandemic safety bill that would allow legislators to participate remotely.

In a speech on the Colorado Senate floor, Marble explained that she is opposing the measure even though health conditions prevent her from wearing a mask.

“To be an elected representative of the people means making sacrifices, huge sacrifices,” Marble opined. “I feel that over the last 10 weeks our representative government has been shoved to the wayside and it’s more of a dictatorship — but it’s for the safety of the people so we let it go.”

“What’s really funny is all the precautions we see around here,” she said, referring to the state capitol. “Greater than anywhere else in the state! Greater than Walmart, believe it or not.”

According to Marble, “All these precautions, all the masks, all the spacing at the desks, all of these plexiglass partitions for perception so we can all feel safe. But we all really know it really doesn’t help.”

“Who are you kidding? Honestly, who are you kidding?” she asked before explaining how she shops at Walmart.

“I feel safer here than I feel anywhere,” Marble said. “And you know what? I go to Walmart. And you know what? I don’t wipe down that cart every time I take it out. I put my hands on, shove it through and I’m going shoulder with people in the aisles even though Walmart has taken precautions to say you go this way down that aisle and that way down that aisle.”

“People just aren’t ready to accept that,” she added.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us