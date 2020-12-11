Politics
Tenn. Lawmaker Who Once Called COVID-19 'Sensationalized', Pleads For A Miracle

State Rep. David Byrd (R) asked others to pray for God to 'breathe His healing spirit back into my lungs.'
By Ed Scarce

Back in June, Byrd voted for a House resolution stating that "mainstream media has sensationalized the reporting on COVID-19 in the service of political agendas." That motion passed with overwhelming Republican support.

It hasn't been a fun time recently for Byrd, as he's still facing multiple allegations of sexual assault from members of a girl's high school basketball team he coached in the 1980s.

Source: Tennessean

Tennessee state Rep. David Byrd says barring a "miracle," he may soon be placed on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

The Waynesboro Republican, who posted on Facebook Thursday to ask friends for prayers, was hospitalized over the weekend with pneumonia after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He was flown by helicopter from Wayne County Hospital to St. Thomas in Nashville, where he remains.

"I really need a miracle today!!" Byrd wrote Thursday. "My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn't improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!"

Byrd, 63, was among the nearly 70 House Republicans in attendance at a caucus meeting held in the House chamber Nov. 24, a week-and-a-half before he was hospitalized with the virus.

https://www.facebook.com/david.byrd.5059/posts/3818315838202359

