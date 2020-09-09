Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Ukrainian Church Leader Who Called COVID 'Punishment For Same-sex Marriage' Has COVID

Patriarch Filaret said in March that God "will not allow me to get sick, because I have to serve the church."
By Ed Scarce
Ukrainian Church Leader Who Called COVID 'Punishment For Same-sex Marriage' Has COVID
Image from: Getty Images

Odd that whenever reality meets faith, reality always seems to win. Like it's rigged or something towards science and an evidence-based reality. Not fair, as this religious leader just found out.

Source: CBS News

A senior Orthodox religious leader in Ukraine has been hospitalized with the coronavirus months after calling the COVID-19 pandemic god's punishment for humanity allowing the "evil" of same-sex marriage. Patriarch Filaret, who leads one of the biggest denominations of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine, also said in March that God "will not allow me to get sick, because I have to serve the church."

The Kyiv Patriarchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has split from both the main Russian Orthodox Church and the wider Ukrainian church due to disagreements between Filaret and the other leaders , confirmed in a Facebook post Wednesday that the Patriarch was being treated for COVID-19, but "satisfactory" condition.

"We ask for holy prayers for the health and recovery of Patriarch Filaret," the the Kyiv Patriarchy's press service said in its Facebook post.

Filaret, 91, is a powerful figure in the Ukrainian church, which has been a driving force behind anti-LGBTQ rights sentiments in the country. Same-sex marriages remain illegal in Ukraine.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.