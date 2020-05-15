Politics
Jim Jordan Jumps On The Bogus Obamaghazi Conspiracy To Aid Trump

Jim Jordan hasn't met a pro-Trump conspiracy theory he wouldn't rubber stamp.
By John Amato
One of the most conspiratorial congressman from the whacked-out Freedom Caucus, Jim Jordan, sent a letter to Mike Pompeo asking for "unredacted documents" related to the faux Burisma con targeting Hunter Biden.

In effect, Gym Jordan is trying to reopen Rudy Giuliani's shadow government conspiracy, smearing Joe Biden's son for being on the board of Burisma.

Trump pushed this conspiracy onto the President of Ukraine, which resulted in Trump being impeached by the House in 2019.

It's the Trump administration's continued smear of Trump's political rival Joe Biden:

“During the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry in late 2019, several State Department officials described how they raised concerns during the Obama-Biden Administration about Hunter Biden’s role with Burisma,” Jordan wrote in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Jordan would have investigated HRC's knickers during the fevered Benghazi investigations if he was allowed. And he hasn't found a conspiracy theory so far fetched that he won't rubber-stamp it for his lord and savior, Donald Trump.

