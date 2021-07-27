Jim Jordan Freaks Out With Recycled 'But His Emails' 'Scandal'

Oh my GAWD: are the Republicans really launching their 2022 races with demonstrably false "but his emails" BS? What's next, Solyndra? Christmas card lists? The TARMAC?

Another unverified report from the New York Post sent Rep. Jim Jordan frolicking to Fox Primetime with a feverish rant that sounded like the show's producers were running his interview in fast-forward.

Fox News guest host Tammy Bruce introduced Jim Jordan and guess what the topic was? Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell."

Bruce said, "According to the "New York Post" emails from that laptop show that Joe Biden used an email pseudonym."

Oh, no, it's private email time!

With no proof of course, Tammy continued, "What appears to be influence peddling, money going in and out, a private email account being used by then Vice-President Biden."

For Jordan, who was wearing a tie, shocker, the mention of a private email server caused him to salivate like a starving dog staring at a bone.

Jordan seemed hopped up on something, because it seemed like Fox News was playing him talking at high speed.

Speed talking he recited his usual talking points about Hunter. "Then there is the fact that Hunter Biden was taking money from people in China and Russia and Ukraine. We find out while that's going on the Vice President of the United States, now President of the United States, Joe Biden, is prepping him for a meeting with a visit with the Ukrainian president," he screeched.

It's Tony Bobulinski all over again.

Politifact reviewed the Bobulinski claims in October: "News organizations have found no evidence to corroborate Bobulinski’s claims about a role in the proposed venture for Joe Biden. Joe Biden’s financial documents show no indication of any income related to the venture."

The Associated Press, for example, reported that it could not independently verify Bobulinki’s claims. PolitiFact has not been able to, either. The Wall Street Journal reviewed his documents and found no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden — or that he was active in his family’s foreign business endeavors, as Bobulinski claimed. -- "Corporate records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show no role for Joe Biden."

Art deals, dummy emails, China, money, Tony Bobulinski again, it's got all of Jim Jordan's steamy Hunter Biden fake porn outrage. You'd think they'd come up with something original?

They never stop.